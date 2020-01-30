Tritax EuroBox (LON:EBOX) Trading Down 0.2%

Tritax EuroBox PLC (LON:EBOX) shares were down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 89.80 ($1.18) and last traded at GBX 89.80 ($1.18), approximately 155,088 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 90 ($1.18).

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 93.30 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 93.66.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were issued a €0.01 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a yield of 0.9%.

Tritax EuroBox Company Profile (LON:EBOX)

Tritax EuroBox plc invests in and manage a well-diversified portfolio of large Continental European logistics real estate assets, which fulfil key roles in the logistics and distribution supply chain. Our assets are focused on the most- established logistics markets and major population centres, across core Continental European countries.

