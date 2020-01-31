Triumph Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBK) Receives $39.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Triumph Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBK) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.00.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Triumph Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. ValuEngine lowered Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Triumph Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. B. Riley upped their price target on Triumph Bancorp from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 17th.

In other news, CEO Aaron P. Graft sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total transaction of $214,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 58.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 116,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,417,000 after purchasing an additional 42,828 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Triumph Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $315,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 107.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 101,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,860,000 after purchasing an additional 52,665 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Triumph Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 141.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 22,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 13,359 shares during the period. 74.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Triumph Bancorp stock opened at $40.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.56. Triumph Bancorp has a 52 week low of $27.21 and a 52 week high of $41.29. The stock has a market cap of $989.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.13.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 17.08%. The firm had revenue of $75.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Triumph Bancorp will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Triumph Bancorp Company Profile

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through Banking, Factoring, and Corporate segments. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

