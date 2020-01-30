Triumph Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBK) Short Interest Down 13.9% in January

Triumph Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBK) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,360,000 shares, a decrease of 13.9% from the December 31st total of 1,580,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 135,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.0 days. Currently, 5.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

TBK traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.45. 1,757 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,651. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Triumph Bancorp has a 1-year low of $27.21 and a 1-year high of $41.29.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $75.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.64 million. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 17.08%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Triumph Bancorp will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. BidaskClub downgraded Triumph Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Triumph Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. B. Riley increased their price target on Triumph Bancorp from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Triumph Bancorp from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Triumph Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

In related news, CEO Aaron P. Graft sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total value of $214,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TBK. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 1,389.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 150.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $315,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $325,000. 74.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Triumph Bancorp

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through Banking, Factoring, and Corporate segments. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

