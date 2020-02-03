Triumph Group Inc (NYSE:TGI) Receives $25.40 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Triumph Group Inc (NYSE:TGI) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.40.

TGI has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Triumph Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Triumph Group in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

Shares of TGI stock traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $20.50. The company had a trading volume of 492,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,034. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.86. Triumph Group has a twelve month low of $18.00 and a twelve month high of $29.38.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $772.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.39 million. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 26.83% and a negative net margin of 5.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Triumph Group will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Triumph Group by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,379,323 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $123,186,000 after purchasing an additional 222,381 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Triumph Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,854,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Triumph Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 618,736 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $14,169,000 after purchasing an additional 17,546 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP raised its holdings in Triumph Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 428,601 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Triumph Group by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 337,448 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,728,000 after purchasing an additional 54,382 shares during the period.

About Triumph Group

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Integrated Systems, Aerospace Structures, and Product Support. It offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, landing gear actuation systems, control system valve bodies, landing gear components and assemblies, electronic engine controls, main engine gear box assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, fuel pumps, geared transmissions and drive train components, secondary flight control systems, fuel metering units, and vibration absorbers.

Recommended Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading