Trivago NV – (NASDAQ:TRVG) to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Trivago NV – (NASDAQ:TRVG) – Investment analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Trivago in a research note issued on Monday, January 27th. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman now expects that the technology company will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.02.

Trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.02). Trivago had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 2.94%. The business had revenue of $250.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. Trivago’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on TRVG. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Trivago from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trivago from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Trivago from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.94.

Shares of Trivago stock opened at $2.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a current ratio of 4.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.62. Trivago has a twelve month low of $2.32 and a twelve month high of $6.30. The firm has a market cap of $967.61 million, a P/E ratio of 35.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.62.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Trivago by 265.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 4,793 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Trivago in the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Trivago in the third quarter valued at about $85,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Trivago by 8.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 3,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Trivago by 585.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 85,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 72,926 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.47% of the company’s stock.

Trivago Company Profile

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel and accommodation search platform. It offers online meta-search for hotels by facilitating consumers' search for hotel accommodation through online travel agents, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides access to its platform through 55 localized Websites and apps in 33 languages.

See Also: Golden Cross