Tronox Ltd (NYSE:TROX) Receives $17.40 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Tronox Ltd (NYSE:TROX) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.40.

TROX has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised Tronox from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Alembic Global Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Tronox in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Tronox from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Tronox by 111.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,728 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Tronox by 12.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 213,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after buying an additional 23,080 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Tronox by 15.4% in the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 163,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after buying an additional 21,785 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Tronox by 393.9% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 501,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,723,000 after buying an additional 399,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tronox by 10.8% in the third quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 3,109,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,812,000 after buying an additional 303,548 shares in the last quarter. 57.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TROX traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,689,288. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.74 and a beta of 3.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 3.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.81. Tronox has a fifty-two week low of $6.71 and a fifty-two week high of $15.50.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.06. Tronox had a positive return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 4.79%. The business had revenue of $768.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tronox will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tronox

Tronox Holdings plc engages in the mining, production, and marketing of inorganic minerals and chemicals in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It mines and processes titanium ore, zircon, and other minerals; and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments that add brightness and durability to paints, plastics, paper, and other everyday products.

