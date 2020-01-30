TrovaGene’s (TROV) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Noble Financial

TrovaGene (NASDAQ:TROV)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by Noble Financial in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Separately, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of TrovaGene in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd.

Shares of TrovaGene stock opened at $1.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 0.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.38 and a 200 day moving average of $1.61. TrovaGene has a 12 month low of $0.88 and a 12 month high of $9.65.

TrovaGene (NASDAQ:TROV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter. TrovaGene had a negative return on equity of 185.18% and a negative net margin of 3,797.67%. Equities research analysts anticipate that TrovaGene will post -4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in TrovaGene by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 25,907 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 12,337 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in TrovaGene by 26,190.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,079 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 26,976 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in TrovaGene by 320.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 285,150 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 217,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in TrovaGene by 55.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 249,121 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 88,900 shares in the last quarter. 9.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TrovaGene Company Profile

Trovagene, Inc, a clinical-stage, precision medicine oncology therapeutics company, develops oncology therapeutics for cancer care by leveraging its proprietary Precision Cancer Monitoring (PCM) technology in tumor genomics. Its lead drug candidate, PCM-075, is a Polo-like Kinase 1 selective adenosine triphosphate competitive inhibitor.

Read More: Treasury Bonds