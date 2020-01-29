True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 30th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0495 per share on Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th.

Shares of TSE TNT.UN traded up C$0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$7.68. The stock had a trading volume of 19,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,761. The company has a market capitalization of $678.53 million and a PE ratio of 12.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$6.91. True North Commercial REIT has a 1 year low of C$6.14 and a 1 year high of C$7.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.07.

TNT.UN has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on True North Commercial REIT from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. CIBC raised their target price on True North Commercial REIT from C$6.25 to C$7.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Laurentian lifted their price objective on True North Commercial REIT from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th.

About True North Commercial REIT

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 46 commercial properties consisting of approximately 3.7 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit-rated tenants.

