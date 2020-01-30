Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.45

Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share by the insurance provider on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th.

Shares of TFC stock opened at $53.86 on Thursday. Truist Financial has a 1 year low of $44.51 and a 1 year high of $56.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $42.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.18.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TFC shares. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.85.

In other Truist Financial news, Director Thomas E. Skains sold 4,285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total transaction of $232,461.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,668,350.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kelly S. King sold 201,806 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.22, for a total transaction of $10,941,921.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 225,327 shares of company stock valued at $12,227,882 in the last ninety days. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

