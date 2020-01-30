Trustmark Corp Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 (NASDAQ:TRMK)

Trustmark Corp (NASDAQ:TRMK) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the financial services provider on Sunday, March 15th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th.

Trustmark has a payout ratio of 41.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Trustmark to earn $2.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.3%.

TRMK traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $32.52. 4,270 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 199,428. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.36 and a 200 day moving average of $34.15. Trustmark has a 12-month low of $30.32 and a 12-month high of $36.63.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $156.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.19 million. Trustmark had a net margin of 21.18% and a return on equity of 9.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Trustmark will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TRMK. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Trustmark from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Trustmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Trustmark from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Trustmark Company Profile

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

