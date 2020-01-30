Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) Issues Earnings Results

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $156.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.19 million. Trustmark had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS.

Shares of TRMK traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $32.17. The company had a trading volume of 11,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,249. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Trustmark has a 52-week low of $30.32 and a 52-week high of $36.63.

Several research firms have recently commented on TRMK. ValuEngine upgraded Trustmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Trustmark from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Trustmark from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Trustmark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Trustmark Company Profile

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

