Truxton (OTCMKTS:TRUX) Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Truxton (OTCMKTS:TRUX) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

OTCMKTS:TRUX opened at $47.43 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.59. Truxton has a 12 month low of $37.61 and a 12 month high of $50.01. The stock has a market cap of $132.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 0.77.

About Truxton

Truxton Corporation operates as the holding company for Truxton Trust Company that provides various banking, investment management, and trust administration services to individuals, businesses, and charitable institutions. The company's primary deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as demand deposits and certificates of deposits; and primary lending products comprise residential and commercial real estate mortgages, commercial loans, and loans to individuals.

