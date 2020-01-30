TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH (NYSE:TNP) Short Interest Up 17.1% in January

TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH (NYSE:TNP) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 199,500 shares, a growth of 17.1% from the December 31st total of 170,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 384,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNP. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Wolverine Trading LLC lifted its holdings in TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH by 49.4% in the second quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 17,945 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 5,931 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 24.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TNP traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.30. 192,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 464,242. TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH has a one year low of $2.73 and a one year high of $4.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.06 and a 200 day moving average of $3.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $316.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.34.

TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH (NYSE:TNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The shipping company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.09). TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH had a negative net margin of 10.62% and a positive return on equity of 0.33%. The company had revenue of $100.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.83 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH Company Profile

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 20, 2018, it operated a fleet of 64 double-hull vessels, including 59 conventional tankers, 2 liquefied natural gas carriers, and 3 suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.

