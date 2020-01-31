TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TTMI. ValuEngine cut shares of TTM Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of TTM Technologies from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.75.

TTMI stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.71. The company had a trading volume of 677,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,069,385. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.53. TTM Technologies has a 12 month low of $8.49 and a 12 month high of $16.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 2.59.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 2.56%. The company had revenue of $716.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that TTM Technologies will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

In other TTM Technologies news, CFO Todd B. Schull sold 49,843 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $747,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 270,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,061,055. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 50,494 shares of company stock valued at $756,274 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in TTM Technologies by 155.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TTM Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $134,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of TTM Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 12,403 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 3,594 shares during the period.

About TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates through two segments, PCB and E-M Solutions. The company offers a range of PCBs and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, high density interconnect PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, and IC substrates.

