Tuesday Morning (TUES) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Tuesday Morning (NASDAQ:TUES) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 5th. Analysts expect Tuesday Morning to post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Tuesday Morning (NASDAQ:TUES) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). Tuesday Morning had a negative return on equity of 7.91% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. The firm had revenue of $224.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.38 million. On average, analysts expect Tuesday Morning to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TUES opened at $1.28 on Monday. Tuesday Morning has a one year low of $1.19 and a one year high of $2.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.57. The stock has a market cap of $62.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.05.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tuesday Morning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th.

In related news, Director Reuben E. Slone purchased 63,047 shares of Tuesday Morning stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.54 per share, with a total value of $97,092.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,241.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tuesday Morning Company Profile

Tuesday Morning Corporation operates as an off-price retailer in the United States. The company offers various products, such as upscale home textiles, home furnishings, housewares, gourmet food products, toys, and seasonal décor products. As of September 30, 2018, it operated approximately 719 stores in 40 states.

