Tuesday Morning (TUES) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Tuesday Morning (NASDAQ:TUES) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 5th. Analysts expect Tuesday Morning to post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Tuesday Morning (NASDAQ:TUES) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). Tuesday Morning had a negative return on equity of 7.91% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. The firm had revenue of $224.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.38 million. On average, analysts expect Tuesday Morning to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TUES opened at $1.28 on Monday. Tuesday Morning has a one year low of $1.19 and a one year high of $2.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.57. The stock has a market cap of $62.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.05.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tuesday Morning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th.

In related news, Director Reuben E. Slone purchased 63,047 shares of Tuesday Morning stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.54 per share, with a total value of $97,092.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,241.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tuesday Morning Company Profile

Tuesday Morning Corporation operates as an off-price retailer in the United States. The company offers various products, such as upscale home textiles, home furnishings, housewares, gourmet food products, toys, and seasonal d├ęcor products. As of September 30, 2018, it operated approximately 719 stores in 40 states.

