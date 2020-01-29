Tufin Software Technologies Ltd (NYSE:TUFN) Short Interest Up 24.5% in January

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd (NYSE:TUFN) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, a growth of 24.5% from the December 31st total of 811,300 shares. Approximately 6.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 389,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

A number of research analysts have commented on TUFN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Tufin Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Tufin Software Technologies from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. DA Davidson started coverage on Tufin Software Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Tufin Software Technologies from to in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tufin Software Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.13.

NYSE:TUFN traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.97. 6,543 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 527,061. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.96. Tufin Software Technologies has a 52 week low of $11.65 and a 52 week high of $31.04.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.07. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative return on equity of 54.40% and a negative net margin of 17.72%. The company had revenue of $25.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.16 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tufin Software Technologies will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Tufin Software Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,708,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in Tufin Software Technologies by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 262,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,321,000 after acquiring an additional 44,965 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in Tufin Software Technologies by 256.4% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 92,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 66,516 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tufin Software Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,295,000. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its position in Tufin Software Technologies by 138.2% in the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 36,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 21,212 shares during the period. 27.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tufin Software Technologies

Tufin Ltd. provides security policy management solutions. It offers Orchestration Suite, a solution for automatically designing, provisioning, analyzing, and auditing network security changes from the application layer down to the network layer; SecureTrack, a management platform for firewalls, routers, load-balancers, and additional network devices; SecureChange, a solution for automating firewall and router configuration changes across complex networks; SecureApp, a solution that enables organizations to manage network connectivity and security policies; and Tufin Iris, a cloud-native solution that enables cloud operations and IT security teams to gain visibility and control of security policies for cloud-based applications.

