TUI (LON:TUI) PT Lowered to GBX 850

TUI (LON:TUI) had its price target reduced by Barclays from GBX 900 ($11.84) to GBX 850 ($11.18) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of TUI in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of TUI to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of TUI in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They issued a sell rating for the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of TUI from GBX 1,020 ($13.42) to GBX 970 ($12.76) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of TUI to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,005 ($13.22).

TUI traded down GBX 9.20 ($0.12) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 778.40 ($10.24). 1,217,758 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,400,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.39, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion and a PE ratio of 5.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 925.17 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 920.05. TUI has a 1-year low of GBX 686.60 ($9.03) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,212.50 ($15.95).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a €0.54 ($0.63) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. TUI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.32%.

TUI Company Profile

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, and TUI Magic Life brands, as well as involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. The company also operates cruise liners; and provides incoming agency services.

