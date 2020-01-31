Turning Point Brands Inc (NYSE:TPB) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Turning Point Brands Inc (NYSE:TPB) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, a decrease of 5.2% from the December 31st total of 1,150,000 shares. Approximately 12.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 190,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.7 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 68,100.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Turning Point Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $320,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in Turning Point Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $390,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 204.6% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 21,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 14,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Turning Point Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $609,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on TPB shares. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Turning Point Brands from $56.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Buckingham Research started coverage on shares of Turning Point Brands in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Turning Point Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Turning Point Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.67.

Turning Point Brands stock opened at $23.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $477.59 million, a PE ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.73. Turning Point Brands has a 12-month low of $20.10 and a 12-month high of $57.06.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $96.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.55 million. Turning Point Brands had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 42.94%. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Turning Point Brands will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Turning Point Brands Company Profile

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides other tobacco products in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Smokeless Products, Smoking Products, and NewGen Products. The Smokeless Products segment manufactures and markets moist snuff; and contracts for and markets loose leaf chewing tobacco products.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics

