Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Turning Point Brands, Inc. provides tobacco products. The Company’s product consists of moist snuff, loose leaf chewing tobacco, cigarette papers, make-your-own cigar wraps and cigar smoking tobacco, cigars and liquid and tobacco vapour. Its portfolio of brands includes Zig-Zag(R), Beech-Nut(R) and Stoker’s(R). Turning Point Brands, Inc. is based in Louisville, Kentucky. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley cut their price target on Turning Point Brands from $56.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Turning Point Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Buckingham Research started coverage on Turning Point Brands in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Turning Point Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.67.

NYSE:TPB opened at $22.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 2.40. Turning Point Brands has a 1-year low of $20.10 and a 1-year high of $57.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.07 and a 200 day moving average of $29.74. The company has a market capitalization of $449.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 0.73.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.10. Turning Point Brands had a return on equity of 42.94% and a net margin of 8.25%. The company had revenue of $96.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Turning Point Brands’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Turning Point Brands will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TPB. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 68,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Turning Point Brands in the 4th quarter worth $390,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Turning Point Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $320,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 204.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 21,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 14,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in Turning Point Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $609,000. Institutional investors own 44.46% of the company’s stock.

Turning Point Brands Company Profile

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides other tobacco products in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Smokeless Products, Smoking Products, and NewGen Products. The Smokeless Products segment manufactures and markets moist snuff; and contracts for and markets loose leaf chewing tobacco products.

Recommended Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Turning Point Brands (TPB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com