Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Upgraded at Northland Securities

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) was upgraded by research analysts at Northland Securities to a “positive” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

TWLO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Twilio to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $127.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Twilio from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Twilio has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.52.

Shares of Twilio stock opened at $122.76 on Monday. Twilio has a 52-week low of $89.81 and a 52-week high of $151.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.36 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a current ratio of 9.57.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 26.20%. The business had revenue of $295.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 74.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Twilio will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Twilio news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.67, for a total value of $3,523,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 12,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $1,218,442.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 185,285 shares of company stock valued at $19,456,694 in the last three months. 10.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TWLO. Financial Architects Inc boosted its stake in Twilio by 195.1% in the third quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 233 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in Twilio in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Twilio by 392.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Twilio by 24.6% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its position in Twilio by 384.6% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 80.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

