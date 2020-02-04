Twilio (TWLO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 5th. Analysts expect Twilio to post earnings of ($0.39) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:TWLO opened at $128.18 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $111.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.21. The company has a quick ratio of 9.57, a current ratio of 9.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Twilio has a 12-month low of $89.81 and a 12-month high of $151.00. The company has a market cap of $17.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.90 and a beta of 1.10.

In other news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.32, for a total value of $4,176,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 15,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.23, for a total transaction of $1,663,615.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 185,285 shares of company stock worth $19,456,694 over the last ninety days. 10.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TWLO. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Twilio from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Northland Securities raised shares of Twilio to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Twilio from $160.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Twilio in a research note on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.16.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

