Twin Disc (TWIN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, January 31st. Analysts expect Twin Disc to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $59.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.65 million. Twin Disc had a return on equity of 1.74% and a net margin of 1.09%. On average, analysts expect Twin Disc to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ TWIN opened at $9.89 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.94. Twin Disc has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $19.15. The company has a market cap of $132.13 million, a P/E ratio of 43.00 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.75.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Twin Disc from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twin Disc from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Twin Disc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

Twin Disc Company Profile

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. Its products include marine transmissions, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems; and power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

