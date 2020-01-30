Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc (NYSE:TRWH) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc (NYSE:TRWH) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 932,000 shares, a decline of 21.0% from the December 31st total of 1,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 194,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other Twin River Worldwide news, Director Jeffrey W. Rollins sold 10,000 shares of Twin River Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.27, for a total value of $252,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 89,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,253,654.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 35.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twin River Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Twin River Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $161,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Twin River Worldwide by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 379,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,668,000 after buying an additional 55,595 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Twin River Worldwide by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 36,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 3,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Twin River Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TRWH traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.60. The stock had a trading volume of 660 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,065. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.91. Twin River Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $20.35 and a fifty-two week high of $33.98.

Twin River Worldwide (NYSE:TRWH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $129.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.55 million. Twin River Worldwide had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 22.17%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Twin River Worldwide will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TRWH. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Twin River Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Twin River Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Twin River Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.40.

Twin River Worldwide Company Profile

