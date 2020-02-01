Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Given News Sentiment Score of 1.64

Press coverage about Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) has been trending somewhat positive on Saturday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie scores the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Twitter earned a daily sentiment score of 1.64 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the social networking company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of NYSE TWTR opened at $32.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 8.69 and a current ratio of 8.69. The firm has a market cap of $26.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.25. Twitter has a 52 week low of $28.63 and a 52 week high of $45.85.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $34.50 price objective (down from $42.00) on shares of Twitter in a research note on Friday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (down from $45.00) on shares of Twitter in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Cowen set a $41.00 target price on Twitter and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Twitter presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.36.

In other Twitter news, insider Michael Montano sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.13, for a total value of $59,727.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 10,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total value of $307,424.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 62,726 shares of company stock worth $1,914,630. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

