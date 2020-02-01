Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Shares Gap Down to $33.63

Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $34.40, but opened at $33.63. Twitter shares last traded at $33.22, with a volume of 12,078,489 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TWTR. MKM Partners reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Twitter in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Twitter and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group cut shares of Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (down from $45.00) on shares of Twitter in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Twitter from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.36.

The company has a market cap of $25.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 8.69 and a current ratio of 8.69.

In other Twitter news, VP Matthew Derella sold 18,043 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total value of $540,207.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 10,183 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total transaction of $307,424.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 62,726 shares of company stock worth $1,914,630. 2.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 836 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,544 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 77.9% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 747 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,766 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,880 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.96% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

