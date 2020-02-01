Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO) General Counsel Rebecca B. Sandberg Sells 7,722 Shares

Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO) General Counsel Rebecca B. Sandberg sold 7,722 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total value of $116,756.64. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 218,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,299,441.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of TWO stock opened at $15.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Two Harbors Investment Corp has a 52-week low of $12.06 and a 52-week high of $15.38. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.96 and its 200 day moving average is $13.94.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $58.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.40 million. Two Harbors Investment had a positive return on equity of 12.56% and a negative net margin of 27.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Two Harbors Investment Corp will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.48%. Two Harbors Investment’s payout ratio is currently 81.22%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the third quarter worth about $172,000. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 16,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,076,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,140,000 after buying an additional 214,638 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,121,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,852,000 after buying an additional 259,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,091,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,336,000 after buying an additional 392,866 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.50 price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.20 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.65.

About Two Harbors Investment

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); non-agency securities collateralized by prime mortgage loans, Alt-A mortgage loans, pay-option ARM loans, and subprime mortgage loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and non-hedging transactions.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance