Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Sets New 12-Month High at $321.48

Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $321.48 and last traded at $321.42, with a volume of 17977 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $316.23.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TYL shares. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $216.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $334.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Northcoast Research downgraded Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Tyler Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.11.

The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.68 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $304.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $272.20.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.01). Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 12.63%. The firm had revenue of $275.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. Tyler Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tyler Technologies news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 17,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.96, for a total value of $5,022,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,296,573.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.27, for a total value of $7,156,750.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,750 shares of company stock valued at $19,364,240. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TYL. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 245.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 233.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. 88.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

Read More: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?