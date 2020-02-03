Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $90.08.

TSN has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and issued a $89.00 price target (up previously from $83.00) on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Stephens downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cfra upgraded shares of Tyson Foods to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th.

In related news, CEO Noel W. White sold 17,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.29, for a total transaction of $1,589,997.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen R. Stouffer sold 15,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.16, for a total transaction of $1,417,585.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,562 shares of company stock valued at $5,628,540. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 4.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,908,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,183,000 after purchasing an additional 872,367 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,406,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,941,000 after purchasing an additional 219,582 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,748,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,150,000 after acquiring an additional 46,199 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 4.8% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,476,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,148,000 after acquiring an additional 67,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 11.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,226,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,608,000 after acquiring an additional 127,587 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TSN traded up $0.64 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,030,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,783,591. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.46. The company has a market capitalization of $30.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.30. Tyson Foods has a fifty-two week low of $58.20 and a fifty-two week high of $94.24.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $10.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.93 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 4.77%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tyson Foods will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

