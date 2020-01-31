Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Lifted to “Buy” at Cfra

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) was upgraded by stock analysts at Cfra to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $105.00 price target on the stock. Cfra’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.89% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Bank of America began coverage on Tyson Foods in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine lowered Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price (up previously from $83.00) on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.08.

Shares of TSN opened at $84.75 on Wednesday. Tyson Foods has a 12-month low of $58.20 and a 12-month high of $94.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $30.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.43.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 4.77%. The firm had revenue of $10.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. Tyson Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tyson Foods will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Stephen R. Stouffer sold 15,723 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.16, for a total transaction of $1,417,585.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mary Oleksiuk sold 28,382 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total value of $2,617,388.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 61,562 shares of company stock worth $5,628,540. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Tyson Foods by 4.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,908,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,183,000 after buying an additional 872,367 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,406,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,941,000 after acquiring an additional 219,582 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,748,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,150,000 after acquiring an additional 46,199 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 4.8% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,476,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,148,000 after acquiring an additional 67,865 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 11.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,226,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,608,000 after acquiring an additional 127,587 shares during the period. 68.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

