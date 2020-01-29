U and I Group’s (UAI) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of U and I Group (LON:UAI) in a research report released on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating on shares of U and I Group in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Shares of UAI opened at GBX 183 ($2.41) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.54 million and a PE ratio of 48.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.72, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 0.91. U and I Group has a 1-year low of GBX 126.80 ($1.67) and a 1-year high of GBX 479.33 ($6.31). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 175.34 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 152.89.

U and I Group (LON:UAI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The company reported GBX (18.30) (($0.24)) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that U and I Group will post 2200.9999632 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other U and I Group news, insider Richard Upton purchased 76,027 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 149 ($1.96) per share, with a total value of £113,280.23 ($149,013.72). Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 252,296 shares of company stock worth $37,572,852.

U and I Group Company Profile

U and I Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, invests and trades in, and develops real estate properties in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three divisions: Investment, Development and Trading, and Operating. Its property portfolio includes mixed-use regeneration projects, office buildings, residential units, retail units, shopping centers, and commercial spaces.

