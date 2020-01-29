U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) Given Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) has received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $4.50 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.04) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned U.S. Auto Parts Network an industry rank of 191 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of research firms recently commented on PRTS. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network in a report on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ PRTS remained flat at $$2.71 during midday trading on Friday. 6,822 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,437. U.S. Auto Parts Network has a fifty-two week low of $0.92 and a fifty-two week high of $2.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.39 and its 200-day moving average is $1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $97.45 million, a PE ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 1.48.

U.S. Auto Parts Network (NASDAQ:PRTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $69.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.38 million. U.S. Auto Parts Network had a negative net margin of 3.88% and a negative return on equity of 29.60%. Equities analysts expect that U.S. Auto Parts Network will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Sol Khazani acquired 20,000 shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.21 per share, for a total transaction of $44,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,492.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 25,950 shares of company stock worth $56,226 over the last ninety days. 40.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,474,875 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,836,000 after purchasing an additional 106,700 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network by 95.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 505,708 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 246,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,254,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 76,905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.33% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Auto Parts Network Company Profile

U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories primarily in the United States and the Philippines. It offers collision parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine parts comprising engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce Websites and online marketplaces.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on U.S. Auto Parts Network (PRTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com