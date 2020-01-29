U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 114,800 shares, a growth of 86.1% from the December 31st total of 61,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 154,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRTS traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $2.78. The stock had a trading volume of 4,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,437. U.S. Auto Parts Network has a twelve month low of $0.92 and a twelve month high of $2.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $99.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.98 and a beta of 1.48.

U.S. Auto Parts Network (NASDAQ:PRTS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). U.S. Auto Parts Network had a negative net margin of 3.88% and a negative return on equity of 29.60%. The firm had revenue of $69.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.38 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Auto Parts Network will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PRTS shares. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network in a research note on Monday, November 4th.

In other U.S. Auto Parts Network news, Director Sol Khazani purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.21 per share, for a total transaction of $44,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,492.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 25,950 shares of company stock worth $56,226 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRTS. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network by 95.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 505,708 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 246,480 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network by 6.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,254,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after buying an additional 76,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network by 4.5% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,474,875 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,836,000 after buying an additional 106,700 shares during the last quarter. 27.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About U.S. Auto Parts Network

U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories primarily in the United States and the Philippines. It offers collision parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine parts comprising engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce Websites and online marketplaces.

