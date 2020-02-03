U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Receives $58.75 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.75.

A number of analysts have weighed in on USB shares. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Wedbush decreased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th.

In other news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 17,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total transaction of $1,007,748.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 111,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,527,160.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi L. Richard sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.32, for a total transaction of $154,232.00. Insiders have sold a total of 223,804 shares of company stock worth $13,179,815 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,316,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,045,000 after purchasing an additional 88,424 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 536,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,818,000 after purchasing an additional 25,196 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 62,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,683,000 after purchasing an additional 4,860 shares during the last quarter. Plancorp LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 54,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,216,000 after purchasing an additional 5,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC now owns 7,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. 75.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Bancorp stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $53.69. 6,336,937 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,725,788. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.15. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $47.57 and a twelve month high of $61.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.11.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 25.30%. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

