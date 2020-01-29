U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

Equities analysts expect U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) to report $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for U.S. Physical Therapy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.68 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.69. U.S. Physical Therapy reported earnings of $0.71 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy will report full year earnings of $2.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.86 to $2.87. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.25. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow U.S. Physical Therapy.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.71. The business had revenue of $117.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.28 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 16.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on USPH. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.20.

Shares of USPH stock opened at $117.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 50.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. U.S. Physical Therapy has a twelve month low of $102.92 and a twelve month high of $148.48.

In related news, Director Mark J. Brookner sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $116,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Lawrance W. Mcafee sold 402 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.42, for a total transaction of $46,800.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,476 shares of company stock worth $515,700. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $227,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 74.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 30.0% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 3.0% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 46,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the third quarter worth approximately $2,458,000.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

