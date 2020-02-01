U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) Rating Reiterated by William Blair

William Blair reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $127.20.

USPH stock traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $117.14. The company had a trading volume of 101,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,748. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $116.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.81. U.S. Physical Therapy has a fifty-two week low of $102.92 and a fifty-two week high of $148.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 50.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.03.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71. The business had revenue of $117.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.28 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 6.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Research analysts predict that U.S. Physical Therapy will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 476 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.06, for a total transaction of $55,244.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry S. Chapman purchased 2,400 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $117.00 per share, with a total value of $280,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 4,476 shares of company stock worth $515,700 in the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 3.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,258,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,873,000 after purchasing an additional 79,478 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,479,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,947,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 881,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,055,000 after buying an additional 37,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,286,000.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

