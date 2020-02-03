UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

Several research firms have weighed in on UBS. ValuEngine raised UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Monday.

In other news, major shareholder Group Ag Ubs purchased 26,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.60 per share, with a total value of $354,484.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 398,770 shares of company stock worth $5,397,768 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of UBS Group by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 161,703,663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,828,869,000 after buying an additional 3,359,337 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UBS Group by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 52,490,995 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $593,673,000 after buying an additional 1,384,055 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of UBS Group by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,507,737 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $108,004,000 after buying an additional 2,866,079 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of UBS Group during the 4th quarter valued at $69,145,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of UBS Group by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,238,132 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,814,000 after buying an additional 138,379 shares during the last quarter. 28.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UBS stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,027,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,470,049. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. UBS Group has a 1 year low of $10.12 and a 1 year high of $13.55. The stock has a market cap of $45.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.22.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 6th will be given a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 5th. This represents a yield of 5.7%. This is a boost from UBS Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.60.

UBS Group Company Profile

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.

