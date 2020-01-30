UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,900,000 shares, a growth of 28.4% from the December 31st total of 7,710,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,440,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UBS. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

UBS stock traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $12.59. 75,053 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,870,452. UBS Group has a 12-month low of $10.12 and a 12-month high of $13.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $45.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.22.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a yield of 5.7%. This is an increase from UBS Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 5th.

In related news, major shareholder Group Ag Ubs purchased 26,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.60 per share, for a total transaction of $354,484.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 398,770 shares of company stock worth $5,397,768 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in UBS Group by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 161,703,663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,828,869,000 after buying an additional 3,359,337 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in UBS Group by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 52,490,995 shares of the bank’s stock worth $593,673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,055 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in UBS Group by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,507,737 shares of the bank’s stock worth $108,004,000 after acquiring an additional 2,866,079 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in UBS Group during the 4th quarter worth about $69,145,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in UBS Group by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,238,132 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,814,000 after acquiring an additional 138,379 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.91% of the company’s stock.

About UBS Group

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.

See Also: Municipal Bonds