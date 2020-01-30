UBS Group Analysts Give Adyen (AMS:ADYEN) a €850.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €850.00 ($988.37) price objective on Adyen (AMS:ADYEN) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ADYEN. Goldman Sachs Group set a €960.00 ($1,116.28) price target on Adyen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €900.00 ($1,046.51) price target on Adyen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley set a €885.00 ($1,029.07) price target on Adyen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays set a €650.00 ($755.81) price target on Adyen and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €740.00 ($860.47) price target on Adyen and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €797.86 ($927.74).

