UBS Group Analysts Give Daimler (ETR:DAI) a €47.00 Price Target

Daimler (ETR:DAI) has been assigned a €47.00 ($54.65) price target by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.84% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on DAI. Bank of America set a €55.00 ($63.95) price objective on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €53.00 ($61.63) price objective on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. HSBC set a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Warburg Research set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($72.09) price objective on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Daimler currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €50.06 ($58.20).

DAI opened at €42.79 ($49.76) on Wednesday. Daimler has a twelve month low of €40.31 ($46.87) and a twelve month high of €60.00 ($69.77). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €48.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of €47.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 254.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31.

About Daimler

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

