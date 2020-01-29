UBS Group Analysts Give E.On (FRA:EOAN) a €9.30 Price Target

UBS Group set a €9.30 ($10.81) price target on E.On (FRA:EOAN) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on EOAN. Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.00 ($9.30) price target on shares of E.On and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €11.00 ($12.79) price target on shares of E.On and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. HSBC set a €10.80 ($12.56) price target on shares of E.On and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Independent Research set a €9.70 ($11.28) price target on shares of E.On and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays set a €10.00 ($11.63) price target on shares of E.On and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €10.06 ($11.70).

Shares of EOAN stock opened at €10.47 ($12.18) on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €9.70 and its 200-day moving average price is €9.14. E.On has a twelve month low of €6.70 ($7.79) and a twelve month high of €10.80 ($12.56).

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Sweden, the United States, Poland, Italy, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, and Renewables. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

