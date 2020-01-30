UBS Group Analysts Give Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (BIT:F) a €12.00 Price Target

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (BIT:F) has been assigned a €12.00 ($13.95) price target by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

F has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays set a €15.00 ($17.44) target price on Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Nord/LB set a €11.00 ($12.79) price objective on Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €11.30 ($13.14) price objective on Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €13.00 ($15.12) price objective on Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €16.00 ($18.60) price objective on Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €14.50 ($16.86).

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has a one year low of €5.86 ($6.81) and a one year high of €9.08 ($10.56).

