UBS Group Analysts Give Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) a €2.40 Price Target

UBS Group set a €2.40 ($2.79) price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ISP has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €2.40 ($2.79) price objective on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday. HSBC set a €2.70 ($3.14) price objective on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €2.68 ($3.12) price objective on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.20 ($2.56) price objective on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €2.70 ($3.14) price objective on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €2.28 ($2.65).

Intesa Sanpaolo has a twelve month low of €2.39 ($2.78) and a twelve month high of €3.23 ($3.76).

Intesa Sanpaolo Company Profile

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

Featured Story: Trading Penny Stocks

