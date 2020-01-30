UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. UBS Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

NYSE:UBS opened at $12.45 on Monday. UBS Group has a one year low of $10.12 and a one year high of $13.55. The company has a market cap of $45.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

In other UBS Group news, major shareholder Group Ag Ubs purchased 347,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.55 per share, for a total transaction of $4,705,467.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders purchased 398,770 shares of company stock worth $5,397,768 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UBS Group by 134.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 40,452 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 23,177 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of UBS Group by 10.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 649,688 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,348,000 after acquiring an additional 59,974 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of UBS Group by 16.7% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,313 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 3,187 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of UBS Group in the third quarter valued at about $260,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of UBS Group by 2.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 161,703,663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,828,869,000 after acquiring an additional 3,359,337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.91% of the company’s stock.

About UBS Group

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.

