UBS Group Raises Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Price Target to $157.00

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) had its target price lifted by analysts at UBS Group from $147.00 to $157.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 1.18% from the stock’s previous close.

HSY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $157.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $158.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hershey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.88.

Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $155.17 on Friday. Hershey has a fifty-two week low of $100.80 and a fifty-two week high of $162.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.45. The company has a market capitalization of $32.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.04. Hershey had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 77.39%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Hershey will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.15, for a total value of $211,725.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,429 shares in the company, valued at $21,515,353.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin R. Walling sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.75, for a total transaction of $364,375.00. Insiders sold 55,135 shares of company stock worth $8,170,302 in the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hershey in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $274,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,273,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,913,121,000 after buying an additional 127,820 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 74,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,963,000 after purchasing an additional 5,235 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 4,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 167,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,392,000 after purchasing an additional 66,722 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.14% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

