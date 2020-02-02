UBS Group Raises The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Price Target to $65.00

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.30% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Guggenheim set a $59.00 target price on The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $60.00 target price on The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.58.

Shares of The Coca-Cola stock opened at $58.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.44, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.21. The Coca-Cola has a 12-month low of $44.42 and a 12-month high of $59.08.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The firm had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.88 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.21% and a net margin of 22.41%. The company’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $460,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 175,049 shares in the company, valued at $8,052,254. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Larry M. Mark sold 90,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.93, for a total value of $4,959,574.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 93,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,134,526.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 125,289 shares of company stock valued at $6,819,575. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KO. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,621,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,959,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412,293 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in The Coca-Cola by 6.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,437,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413,482 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in The Coca-Cola by 73.8% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 3,128,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328,200 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in The Coca-Cola by 18,134.4% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,075,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth $56,690,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

