UBS Group Reiterates €68.00 Price Target for Bayerische Motoren Werke (ETR:BMW)

Bayerische Motoren Werke (ETR:BMW) has been given a €68.00 ($79.07) target price by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.56% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €93.00 ($108.14) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Warburg Research set a €83.00 ($96.51) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Bank of America set a €72.00 ($83.72) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €76.00 ($88.37) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €90.00 ($104.65) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €75.15 ($87.38).

BMW opened at €65.66 ($76.35) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $40.06 billion and a PE ratio of 6.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of €72.87 and a 200-day moving average of €68.28. Bayerische Motoren Werke has a 52 week low of €58.04 ($67.49) and a 52 week high of €78.30 ($91.05).

About Bayerische Motoren Werke

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

Recommended Story: Profit Margin