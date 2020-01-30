UBS Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A)

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at UBS Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on A. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Agilent Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.57.

Shares of NYSE A opened at $87.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Agilent Technologies has a 1 year low of $65.35 and a 1 year high of $90.64. The company has a market cap of $27.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.94, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.42.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The medical research company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 20.74% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $812,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 106,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,587,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 24,636 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,970,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,121 shares in the company, valued at $26,569,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,685 shares of company stock valued at $7,470,816 in the last three months.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 81.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 157,403 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,753,000 after purchasing an additional 70,426 shares during the last quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies in the third quarter worth $223,461,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 174.1% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,950 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 3,144 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 4.8% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 463,526 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,520,000 after purchasing an additional 21,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 67.3% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 39,871 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,056,000 after purchasing an additional 16,041 shares during the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

