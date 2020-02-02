UCB S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) Stock Price Up 2.8%

UCB S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:UCBJY)’s share price rose 2.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $45.46 and last traded at $45.46, approximately 110 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 985 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.21.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of UCB S A/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 5th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.71 and its 200-day moving average is $39.22.

About UCB S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:UCBJY)

UCB SA, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, sells, and distributes biopharmaceutical solutions for people living with neurology and immunology conditions. The company's core products include Cimzia for inflammatory TNF mediated diseases, as well as ankylosing spondylitis, axial spondyloarthritis, Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and rheumatoid arthritis; Vimpat, Keppra, and Briviact for epilepsy; and Neupro for Parkinson's disease and restless legs syndrome.

