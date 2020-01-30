Udg Healthcare (LON:UDG) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Udg Healthcare (LON:UDG) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Udg Healthcare to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 850 ($11.18) to GBX 920 ($12.10) in a report on Monday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Udg Healthcare from GBX 620 ($8.16) to GBX 735 ($9.67) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating on shares of Udg Healthcare in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Udg Healthcare from GBX 830 ($10.92) to GBX 910 ($11.97) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Udg Healthcare has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 902.33 ($11.87).

Udg Healthcare stock opened at GBX 792.77 ($10.43) on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 802.13 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 781.48. Udg Healthcare has a twelve month low of GBX 545 ($7.17) and a twelve month high of GBX 846 ($11.13). The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.65. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion and a PE ratio of 34.62.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a yield of 1.28%. This is an increase from Udg Healthcare’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. Udg Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.57%.

Udg Healthcare Company Profile

UDG Healthcare plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advisory, communication, commercial, clinical, and packaging services in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ashfield and Sharp. The Ashfield segment offers commercialization services for the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry in the areas of advisory, communications, and commercial and clinical services.

