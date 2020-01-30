UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “UFP TECH., INC. designs and manufactures a range of high-performance cushion packaging and specialty foam and plastic prods. for the industrial and consumer markets. UFP also designs precision moulded fibre packaging prods. made from recycled paper. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of UFP Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of UFP Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

NASDAQ UFPT traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $47.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,081. The firm has a market cap of $348.06 million, a PE ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.27. UFP Technologies has a 52 week low of $30.85 and a 52 week high of $50.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $49.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.50 million. UFP Technologies had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 12.45%. Analysts anticipate that UFP Technologies will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other UFP Technologies news, Director Thomas Oberdorf sold 7,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total value of $308,317.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,354 shares in the company, valued at $2,227,662.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Christopher P. Litterio sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $227,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,289 shares in the company, valued at $513,875.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 60,687 shares of company stock worth $2,715,999. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in UFP Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in UFP Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $90,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in UFP Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $146,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in UFP Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in UFP Technologies by 15.4% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 6,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

UFP Technologies Company Profile

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and converts foams, plastics, composites, and natural fiber materials for the medical, automotive, consumer, electronics, industrial, and aerospace and defense markets in the United States. It offers single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, and disposables for surgical procedures, endoscopic procedures, orthopedic implants, orthopedic appliances, biopharma drug manufacturing, etc.; molded components automotive, aerospace, and defense markets; recycled protective packaging for B2C brands; and reusable cases and custom inserts.

See Also: Golden Cross

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on UFP Technologies (UFPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com